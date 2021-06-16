Nintendo Co. said its highly anticipated next game in the Zelda franchise, a sequel to Breath of the Wild, will be out in 2022.

The company didn’t share a final title or many other details, although a brief trailer showcased the game’s hero, Link, using abilities that weren’t in the first game. Series producer Eiji Aonuma said the sequel would take place in the skies above the first game’s world.

In a pre-recorded presentation Tuesday as part of the E3 video game showcase, Nintendo didn’t mention the rumored upgraded version of the Switch, which is expected to be released later this year. The Japanese company plans to introduce a new model with a 7-inch OLED display and a faster graphics chip, Bloomberg previously reported.

Nintendo’s promotional video was full of fan-pleasing announcements such as Metroid Dread and WarioWare Get It Together, both coming out on Switch this fall. The company also showcased role-playing game Shin Megami Tensei V and said the beloved, niche novel collection Danganronpa, which is available on other platforms, would be coming to Switch.