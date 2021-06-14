The rainy season in Tokyo and neighboring areas in the Kanto-Koshin region of eastern and central Japan appears to have started, seven days later than average and three days later than last year, the Meteorological Agency said Monday.

Rainy days are expected to continue for the entire week in wide areas of the region, the agency said.

Last year, the rainy season in the region lasted longer than usual, starting around June 11 and ending around Aug. 1, making it the fourth latest end since comparative data was made available in 1951, the agency said.

The rainy season started in western Japan earlier than usual this year. It started in early May in Okinawa and brought heavy rain in the Kyushu region in mid-May. But little rain was observed after late May, pushing the temperature above 30 degrees in many parts of the nation in early June.

