Japan is considering lifting a COVID-19 state of emergency for most of the targeted 10 prefectures on June 20 as scheduled but placing some areas, including Tokyo and Osaka, under a quasi-state of emergency, a government official said Friday.

With the measures, the government is aiming to prevent a resurgence of the coronavirus ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, which are scheduled to start on July 23.

In areas that will shift to the quasi-emergency, the government plans to continue having bars and restaurants shorten their opening hours, while it is considering the option of lifting a ban on sales of alcoholic beverages, the official said.

A state of emergency warrants a request and an order of closure of some facilities, while a quasi-emergency only warrants shortened opening hours.

New COVID-19 infections in Tokyo have inched down during the last month of emergency restrictions, although authorities remain concerned about the spread of variants and the continued strain on medical resources.

On Friday, the head of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Yukio Edano, called for the Games to be postponed or canceled, saying there was an “extremely high risk” of an explosive outbreak in August and September if they went ahead.

Polls have shown many of the Japanese public oppose holding the games this year, worried about the flood of athletes and officials from overseas. Japan has effectively been closed to foreign visitors since the pandemic broke out last year. The Japanese government and Olympic organizers have said the games would go ahead — barring “Armageddon” — as one International Olympic Committee member put it. They are scheduled to start on July 23.

A Tokyo 2020 Olympic coronavirus expert, Nobuhiko Okabe, said completely shutting out the virus would be too difficult and that the focus should be on minimizing risk.

“Unfortunately, keeping the number (of coronavirus infections) to zero is impossible, so I believe the focus should be on minimizing the number as much as possible,” he told a news conference.

The cooperation of athletes and delegates was vital to prevent a major outbreak, he said.

Opposition leader Edano, however, said it was not too late to cancel or postpone the games.

“I can understand the desire to go ahead for the sake of the athletes, but they should either postpone for another year or cancel the games,” Edano told a news conference.

The Japan Medical Workers Unions Federation on Friday called for the games be canceled or postponed in view of the burden on an already struggling medical system.

An expert panel led by medical adviser Shigeru Omi is likely to warn of the risks of allowing domestic spectators in a report expected before June 20, but will not directly address the pros and cons of holding the event, the Jiji news agency reported.

Japanese Olympics Committee board member Kaori Yamaguchi, an Olympic judo medalist, echoed those concerns, saying that the games should be held without spectators to ensure the safety of the public.

Japan has recorded more than 760,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 13,800 deaths, while only 12% of its population has received at least one vaccination shot.

Japan plans to finish vaccinating all those who want shots by October-November, Suga said in the Diet this week.