The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is considering introducing a remote first-aid system for spectators for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, informed sources said Thursday.

The metropolitan government hopes to reduce the number of doctors at the Tokyo Games by having one doctor remotely take charge of multiple first-aid stations, according to the sources.

Although the Tokyo government initially planned to deploy doctors and nurses at every first-aid station during the events, securing enough doctors is now believed to be difficult as the country’s medical system remains under strain due to the efforts to contain the novel coronavirus, such as having to accelerate vaccinations.

The metropolitan government is discussing a system in which doctors will check the state of patients from afar through video, the sources said. Nurses at the first-aid stations will treat sick and injured spectators based on instructions from the doctors, who will also give orders, including for emergency transport to hospitals, based on the patients’ condition.

The first-aid stations will be set up alongside the roads between 24 Tokyo Games event venues and the nearest stations.

The Tokyo government will discuss details of the first-aid stations with the Tokyo Medical Association and others.