A U.S. military helicopter landed off-base Wednesday night in a field on a small island of Okinawa Prefecture, with no immediate reports of injuries or property damage stemming from the incident, local authorities said.

Five crew members belonging to U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma were on board the UH-1 helicopter, which landed in the field due to engine trouble, according to an account provided by the U.S. military to the Okinawa prefectural police.

None of the five sustained injuries and the helicopter was not damaged. The aircraft, which is believed not to have been carrying any hazardous materials, landed just 120 meters from the nearest house on the island.

A local resident of Tsuken Island reported the helicopter’s landing to police at around 11 p.m.

Following the report, the government set up a task force team on Thursday involving officials from the Foreign Ministry, the Defense Ministry and the Cabinet Secretariat to handle the matter.

The small island, with a population of around 380, is located near the main island of Okinawa.

About 70% of the total acreage exclusively used for U.S. military facilities in Japan is in Okinawa, despite the prefecture only representing 0.6% of the country’s land area.

Concerns over the risk of base-related accidents and crime remain strong among Okinawa residents.