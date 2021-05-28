Japan will allow Myanmar residents to extend their right to stay here for an additional six months as an emergency measure due to the unrest following the February military coup in the Southeast Asian country, Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa said Friday.

Those who wish to stay longer in Japan will be allowed to work as well, and the emergency measure can be extended again if the situation in Myanmar does not improve, the immigration authorities said.

According to the Immigration Services Agency, 35,049 individuals from Myanmar resided in Japan as of the end of last year, and 13,963 of them, the largest group, were technical interns under a government-sponsored program.

“We will flexibly respond to the situation by fully taking into consideration the circumstances of individual foreign residents,” Kamikawa told a news conference.

For the time being, the agency will allow Myanmar residents who wish to extend their stay to switch their status to foreign nationals who are allowed to engage in “designated activities,” a status that is given based on individual circumstances.

The extension period will be six months, but for those aiming to obtain the status of “specified skilled workers,” established in April 2019 for the purpose of expanding employment opportunities for blue-collar foreign workers, the period will be one year.

The emergency measure will also cover people from Myanmar who are seeking refugee status in Japan, who as of the end of March numbered 2,944.

The government aims to expedite the screening process and is set to permit asylum-seekers to remain in Japan as an exceptional case even if their applications are turned down.

The government also plans to allow two Myanmar diplomats in Tokyo, fired by their country’s military junta for joining the anti-coup movement, to remain in Japan even though credentials for one of the two are set to expire in just over a month, according to sources.

Arrangements are being made for the residence status of the two diplomats — Aung Soe Moe, 51, and another who wishes to remain anonymous — to remain valid even after the former’s diplomatic credentials, issued by the Japanese Foreign Ministry, expire on July 15.

The ministry will discuss whether it can reissue their credentials, the sources said.

The decision comes after the pair requested that Japan maintain their diplomatic visas and credentials, citing their legitimacy as officials assigned by the democratically elected government led by civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, which was toppled by the Feb. 1 coup.