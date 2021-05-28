The government said Friday that women accounted for a record 37% of its new recruits who joined on April 1, exceeding the target of 35%.

The share increased 0.2 percentage point from the previous year.

The rise reflects an improvement in work environments at central government agencies, which has made it easier for employees to balance work and life, according to the Cabinet Bureau of Personnel Affairs.

A total of 9,090 new recruits joined the central government at the start of fiscal 2021, including 3,362 women.

But the share of women among career-track workers dropped 1.3 points to 34.1%, falling below the 35% target.

This time, the government started releasing data on women newly hired for engineering and technical work. The share of women in the sector stood at 25.2%.