Tokyo confirmed 614 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, while Okinawa Prefecture logged a new record high of 313 cases.

An advisory panel to the central government approved Friday morning the government’s plan to extend its COVID-19 state of emergency for Tokyo and eight prefectures until June 20. Okinawa, the 10th and most recent addition to the state of emergency, was already set to remain under the measure until June 20.

The capital’s daily tally was lower than the 649 cases seen last Friday and the 854 recorded May 14.

The capital’s seven-day average of new cases came to 580, compared to 674.7 a week earlier. Under the metropolitan government’s criteria, the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients rose by one to 70.

On Thursday, Japan confirmed 4,143 new COVID-19 cases nationwide, including 684 in Tokyo and 309 in Osaka Prefecture.

The number of patients with severe symptoms fell by 42 from the previous day to 1,371. On Thursday 119 deaths were reported.

Of the 10 prefectures under the state of emergency, Okinawa saw its new cases rise Thursday from a week earlier to 240 while the nine others reported lower daily figures.

Kochi Prefecture confirmed a record daily high of 38 new cases.