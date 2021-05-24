U.S. health care conglomerate Johnson & Johnson said Monday that it had filed for regulatory approval of its one-shot COVID-19 vaccine in Japan, and that it could begin supplying doses to the country in early 2022, once approval is given.

The health ministry on Friday gave its final approval for emergency use of two COVID-19 vaccines — developed by Moderna and AstraZeneca, respectively — in hopes of giving the developed world’s slowest vaccine rollout a much-needed shot in the arm.

Prior to that, Japan had only approved the coronavirus vaccine produced by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer.

The fast-track approvals of all three vaccines by Tokyo came despite the lack of large clinical trials in Japan, as the lower number of COVID-19 cases compared to other countries made it difficult to secure trial candidates. The approvals of the Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines come more than four months behind their approval in the U.K.

The Johnson & Johnson shot has stoked controversy, having been linked to a rare disorder involving blood clots.