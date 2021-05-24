The central government plans to extend the coronavirus state of emergency in nine prefectures including Tokyo, which is currently set to run through May 31, sources said Monday.

The move would come as a number of prefectures continue to see increasing numbers of new coronavirus cases, heaping pressure on the country’s medical system, the sources said.

As a result, a growing number of government officials now believe it is necessary to maintain stringent measures by continuing the state of emergency, one senior official noted.

Leading virus experts have also underscored the explosive growth of more contagious coronavirus variants.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a liaison meeting with the ruling coalition Monday that a final decision will be made by Saturday on whether to extend the emergency in the capital and the other eight prefectures of Hokkaido, Aichi, Kyoto, Osaka, Hyogo, Okayama, Hiroshima and Fukuoka.

The period will most likely be extended until June 20, when the state of emergency in Okinawa Prefecture, declared on Sunday, is scheduled to end.

In related developments Monday, Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura said his government would decide Tuesday whether to ask the central government to keep the state of emergency there in place.

Aichi Gov. Hideaki Omura, meanwhile, offered the view that it would be difficult to lift the emergency as scheduled on May 31.

The central government will review the results of the infection countermeasures under the current state of emergency to determine if the period should be extended, informed sources said.