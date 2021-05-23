The government formally placed Okinawa Prefecture under a coronavirus state of emergency Sunday to stem a surge in new COVID-19 cases in the prefecture.

The state of emergency, the third of its kind in Japan, now covers 10 prefectures and is set to run through June 20 in Okinawa.

Since April 12, Okinawa had been in the pre-emergency stage, which allows local authorities to take anti-virus steps similar to those under an emergency. Gov. Denny Tamaki requested that the state of emergency cover his prefecture following a recent spike in the number of new infections there.

The prefectural government is asking restaurants and bars offering alcoholic beverages and karaoke boxes to suspend operations temporarily.

The central government will decide whether to extend the state of emergency for the other nine prefectures — Hokkaido, Tokyo, Aichi, Kyoto, Osaka, Hyogo, Okayama, Hiroshima and Fukuoka — which is currently due to expire May 31.

As the number of new infection cases remains high in these areas, the emergency is widely expected to be extended, possibly until June 20.

On Saturday, the central government ended the coronavirus pre-emergency stage for Shikoku’s Ehime Prefecture, earlier than the initially planned expiration date of May 31, based on a judgment that the prefecture’s situation had improved. The number of prefectures on the pre-emergency list now stands at eight.