A lawmaker of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party said being lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender goes against the preservation of the species at a party meeting on Thursday, participants said Friday.
Kazuo Yana, a three-term House of Representatives member, was also quoted by participants as saying at the gathering that LGBT people resist the basis of biology.
The 42-year-old’s comments are certain to draw rebukes from within his own party as well as from the opposition.
In a written response to Kyodo News, Yana said, “I will refrain from commenting about the (LGBT) remark as it was a closed meeting.”
Another LDP member, Mio Sugita, came under fire in 2018 for saying in a magazine article that the government should not support LGBT couples because they cannot bear offspring and thus are not “productive.”
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.