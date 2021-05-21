A lawmaker of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party said being lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender goes against the preservation of the species at a party meeting on Thursday, participants said Friday.

Kazuo Yana, a three-term House of Representatives member, was also quoted by participants as saying at the gathering that LGBT people resist the basis of biology.

The 42-year-old’s comments are certain to draw rebukes from within his own party as well as from the opposition.

In a written response to Kyodo News, Yana said, “I will refrain from commenting about the (LGBT) remark as it was a closed meeting.”

Another LDP member, Mio Sugita, came under fire in 2018 for saying in a magazine article that the government should not support LGBT couples because they cannot bear offspring and thus are not “productive.”

