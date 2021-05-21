Tokyo reported 649 new COVID-19 cases Friday, down from 854 a week before.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s standards fell by four from Thursday to 65. The seven-day average of new infections in the capital came to 674.7, down from 926.3 a week before.

Among the new cases, people age 65 or older accounted for 65 cases, the metropolitan government said.

On Thursday, Japan confirmed 5,723 new cases nationwide of infection with the novel coronavirus. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients across the country fell by five from Wednesday to 1,288.

Fatalities on Thursday totaled 106, including 32 in Osaka Prefecture. New cases numbered 501 in Osaka, down by 260 from a week before.

Okinawa Prefecture recorded 198 new cases, its second-highest daily figure.