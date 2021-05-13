Hokkaido confirmed around 700 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, setting a record for a daily total, with Sapporo also confirming a record high of about 500.

The daily infection count in Hokkaido started to increase rapidly at the beginning of May, topping 500 for the first time on Sunday after exceeding 400 the previous day.

On Wednesday, a panel of experts appointed by the health ministry warned that infections were expected to spread further in Hokkaido, while observing that numbers of new cases were on the decline in the western Kansai region. Hokkaido reported 529 new cases on the day.

Japan confirmed 7,056 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, the figure rising above 7,000 for the first time in four days.

Total deaths among COVID-19 patients increased by 105, the new fatalities including 50 in Osaka Prefecture. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients stood at 1,189 as of Wednesday, up by 13 from the previous day and above 1,000 for the 12th straight day, according to the health ministry.

On Wednesday, newly confirmed COVID-19 cases hit record daily highs in seven of the country’s 47 prefectures: Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, at 529; Fukushima in northeastern Japan, at 93; Gifu and Aichi in central Japan, at 134 and 679, respectively; Hiroshima in western Japan, at 219, and Fukuoka and Kagoshima in southwestern Japan, at 635 and 61, respectively.

The daily count exceeded 600 for the first time in Aichi and Fukuoka, while Hiroshima saw its first figure above 200.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government newly confirmed 969 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, reporting a figure above 900 for the second consecutive day. The seven-day average of new infections in Tokyo came to 874 on the day, up 9.4% from a week before.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Tokyo considered to be seriously ill under the metropolitan government’s criteria came to 86, up by five from Tuesday.

In Osaka, 851 people were newly confirmed to have become infected with the novel coronavirus.

According to the health ministry, a total of 19,262 suspected cases of infection with mutated variants of the virus had been found across the country by Tuesday.

Of the total, 4,600 such infections were confirmed in Tokyo, up by 1,811 from a week before, and 3,237 in Osaka, up by 765.