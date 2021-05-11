Hyogo, Okayama and Hiroshima prefectures in western Japan announced Monday the cancellations of their legs of the Tokyo Olympics torch relay on local public roads due to the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Olympic flame was slated to travel Hiroshima on May 17-18, Okayama on May 19-20 and Hyogo on May 23-24.

“It is very unfortunate, but we concluded that conducting the relay on public roads in our prefecture would be impossible,” Okayama Gov. Ryuta Ibaragi told reporters.

Most of the mayors of the 12 Okayama municipalities the Olympic flame was slated to pass through agreed with the prefectural government’s decision on the cancellation. “It is regrettable that we effectively won’t be able to host the torch relay, but the decision was unavoidable in view of the current (coronavirus) situation,” Ibaragi said.

Okayama reported 189 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Saturday, marking its highest daily tally. The occupancy rate for hospital beds for coronavirus patients in the prefecture stood at 71.6% as of Sunday, exceeding the level for Stage 4, the worst on the country’s four-tier coronavirus alert system.

The prefecture is currently in talks with the central government to seek quasi-emergency designation over the epidemic.

Announcing the cancellation at a press conference, Hyogo Gov. Toshizo Ido said: “The torch relay had been a symbol representing local residents’ expectations for the Olympics. The cancellation is regrettable.”

The Hyogo prefectural government made the decision after the central government decided late last week to extend the current coronavirus state of emergency for Hyogo and some other prefectures until the end of May.

Hyogo will consider a substitute event in which torchbearers will run in areas at Himeji Castle in the city of Himeji and at former Sasayama Castle in the city of Tamba-Sasayama without allowing spectators.

“Not conducting the torch relay on public roads is the right thing at a time when we are asking residents to refrain from going out,” Hiroshima Gov. Hidehiko Yuzaki said at a press conference.

Yamaguchi Prefecture, also in western Japan, decided to cancel the first day of the relay in the prefecture on Thursday, as a series of coronavirus infection clusters have occurred in municipalities that were slated to host the event on the day. Meanwhile, the relay in the prefecture will take place as scheduled on Friday.