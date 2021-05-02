A SpaceX ship carrying four astronauts including Japan's Soichi Noguchi on Saturday departed the International Space Station, bound for Earth following the group's six-month mission in orbit.

The Crew Dragon capsule is scheduled to splash down off the coast of Florida at about 3 a.m. local time Sunday, the first time a manned U.S. craft will reach Earth under darkness since the Apollo 8 mission returned from the moon in 1968.

It was launched in November from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida as the second manned flight to the ISS by the commercially built spacecraft.

The three other astronauts on board are Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, all from the U.S. space agency.

The four-member team was initially due to return in late April but their departure was pushed back due to unfavorable weather conditions.

While the four were on the ISS, another SpaceX ship ferried Japan's Akihiko Hoshide, 52, and three other astronauts to the orbiting laboratory, putting two Japanese astronauts in space simultaneously for the first time since 2010.

SpaceX, or Space Exploration Technologies Corp., was founded by Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk and developed the Crew Dragon as a successor to NASA's costly Space Shuttle transportation system that was in service for 30 years through 2011.

Noguchi, a 56-year-old veteran astronaut, became the first person to fly on each of the Space Shuttle, a Russian Soyuz craft and the Crew Dragon.