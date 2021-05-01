Tokyo reported 1,050 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, rising above the 1,000 threshold for the second time this week.

Saturday’s figure, the most in the capital since Jan. 28, was substantially more than the 876 infections reported a week ago on May 24. Tokyo reported 1,027 cases on Thursday.

The caseload in the capital boosted the seven-day average of new cases to 798.3, compared with 714 the week before.

People age 65 or over, who are at high risk of developing severe symptoms, accounted for 93 of Saturday’s cases, while people in their 20s accounted for 272 infections.

The number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria, meanwhile, fell by two from a day earlier to 53.

On Friday, Japan confirmed 4,687 new cases, with the daily count falling below 5,000 for the first time in three days.

A total of 39 deaths linked to the virus were reported the same day, including eight in Osaka Prefecture. The number of severely ill coronavirus patients stood at 978, up by 27 from Thursday, according to the health ministry.