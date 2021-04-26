Tokyo Olympics organizers have asked for around 500 nurses to help during this year’s games, the head of the organizing committee Toshiro Muto said Monday.
Local media reported that the organizing committee had asked the country’s nursing association for assistance in staffing Olympic venues and the athletes village before and during the July 23-Aug. 8 games.
Olympic organizers are pushing ahead with their preparations as Japan struggles to contain a resurgence in the coronavirus pandemic. Japan on Friday declared areas including Tokyo and Osaka to be in a state of emergency.
“We asked that around 500 nurses be considered,” Tokyo 2020 CEO Muto said during a news conference. “The main condition is that this must not negatively affect regional medical care.”
The organizing committee also said it will convene a roundtable with medical experts Friday to discuss its COVID-19 measures.
The roundtable will be made up of six experts and will meet regularly to discuss specific measures to hold a safe and secure games.
