Tokyo confirmed 425 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as the capital and Osaka, Hyogo and Kyoto prefectures entered the second day of a fresh state of emergency amid a resurgence in infections.

The tally in the capital was the most for a Monday since Jan. 25, when it reported 619 cases. It was also slightly higher than the 405 cases reported last Monday.

The caseload boosted the seven-day average of new cases to 730.0, compared with 600.6 the week before. People age 65 or over, who are at high risk of developing severe symptoms, accounted for 42 of Monday’s cases.

The number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria rose by five from Sunday to 55.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, the total number of cases in Japan, including among cruise ship passengers and crew members, came to 569,080, up by 33,371 from a week before. The weekly number surpassed the preceding week’s total for the eighth consecutive week.

Meanwhile, the total number of deaths linked to virus nationwide stood at 9,990, up by 328.

Osaka Prefecture recorded the largest number of new cases in the latest week, at 7,590, almost 1.5 times that of Tokyo, at 5,090. The total stood at 3,500 in Hyogo Prefecture and at 959 in Kyoto Prefecture.

On Sunday, 4,609 new cases were confirmed nationwide, while new deaths linked to the virus totaled 51. Meanwhile, the number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients increased by 27 from Saturday to 864.

