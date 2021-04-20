Osaka Prefecture was set to ask the central government to declare another state of emergency Tuesday amid a surge in COVID-19 infections, as Tokyo weighed a request for a similar declaration later this week as it grapples with a rise in variant cases.

Osaka’s decision to seek an emergency declaration comes as it faces a huge strain on its medical system with a surge in the number of patients in serious condition.

The declaration would entail stronger antivirus measures — including store closures — than the currently existing quasi-emergency steps, which include requests for restaurants and bars to cut operating hours.

As coronavirus infections surge nationwide with the spread of the more contagious variants, quasi-emergency steps were implemented Tuesday in parts of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures surrounding Tokyo, as well as Aichi Prefecture, which is home to Nagoya, a major urban center, effective through May 11.

The measures are already in place in Osaka, Tokyo, Kyoto, Hyogo, Miyagi and Okinawa prefectures.

Tokyo is also considering asking the central government to declare a fresh state of emergency covering the capital after hearing from health experts Thursday, sources close to the matter said.

Osaka Prefecture, where quasi-emergency steps have been in force since April 5, saw over 1,000 new coronavirus cases for six days in a row through Sunday.

As of Monday, the number of those with severe COVID-19 symptoms in Osaka Prefecture stood at 302, exceeding the 254 beds secured for such patients, according to the local government.

At present, 54 severe COVID-19 patients are being treated at hospitals designated to accept patients with mild or moderate symptoms in the prefecture. The 254 beds are not fully available due to cleaning and other reasons, it said.

On Monday, Shiga Gov. Taizo Mikazuki said one hospital in the western prefecture will receive severe COVID-19 patients from Osaka and dispatch two nurses to the area based on a request by Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura last week.

Yoshimura has said the current steps under the quasi-emergency, including requests for restaurants and bars in the city of Osaka to close by 8 p.m., are “not effective enough” to contain the recent surge of infections.

He has suggested he will seek measures such as closures of department stores and theme parks under the new state of emergency to curb the movement of people, while Osaka Mayor Ichiro Matsui has called for moving classes at the city’s elementary and junior high schools mostly online.

Schools, department stores and amusement parks were all closed under the initial emergency declaration made in April last year but not the second.

The Osaka governor said Monday he could jointly ask for a state of emergency with nearby Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures, where the numbers of infections are also growing despite coming under the quasi-emergency measures.

Hyogo Prefecture will formally decide on the matter at its task force meeting on Wednesday, according to the local government.

