Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike has hinted at the possibility of asking the central government to declare yet another state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor said on Sunday that she has instructed metropolitan government officials to respond to a renewed rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Tokyo with a sense of speed and with an eye to the possible request for a new emergency declaration.

"It's indispensable that we act pre-emptively," Koike said.

"I have instructed senior metropolitan government officials to study countermeasures with a sense of urgency, while considering (the possible option of) requesting a state of emergency," the governor said.

On Sunday, the metropolitan government reported 543 new coronavirus cases in Tokyo. The daily coronavirus tally topped 500 for the sixth straight day.

"It was a high figure for a Sunday and shows that we remain on an uptrend," Koike told reporters.

Touching on the fact that the daily count of new infections in Tokyo has risen some 20% from a week earlier, Koike reiterated her concern about the spread of highly contagious coronavirus variants among young people and the increase of people going out.

If issued, it would be a third COVID-19 state of emergency for the capital, following the first one in place between April and May 2020 and the second one between January and March this year.

Earlier this month, the central government put Tokyo and five prefectures under a coronavirus quasi-emergency to better tackle the surging number of cases. Four prefectures are set to be added to the quasi-emergency list on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Osaka Prefecture, the epicenter of the current resurgence seen as a fourth wave of infections in Japan, reported on Sunday 1,220 new cases, the highest level on record for the region.

It marked the sixth straight day that the daily tally in the western prefecture had topped the 1,000 level.

Given the sharp increase in infections, Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura is expected to decide possibly this week whether to ask the central government to again declare a COVID-19 state of emergency for the prefecture.

The prefecture confirmed the same day an additional 15 patients with severe symptoms, including a man and a woman in their 40s who do not have underlying health conditions.

The prefecture has seen the resurgence in cases after the government lifted the state of emergency in Osaka and five other prefectures on March 1.

Sunday also saw the nationwide tally of new cases surpass 4,000 for a fifth consecutive day.

