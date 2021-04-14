Toshiba Corp. President and CEO Nobuaki Kurumatani stepped down Wednesday, the company said, amid an internal conflict over a proposed buyout of the Japanese industrial conglomerate by British private equity firm CVC Capital Partners.

Chairman Satoshi Tsunakawa will succeed him, the company said.

The decision comes just a week after CVC’s plan to take Toshiba private emerged. It is an apparent effort to hold off activist shareholders, who own roughly a fourth of the company, from wielding influence.

The potential buyout of Toshiba would be worth over ¥2 trillion, as CVC is seen offering ¥5,000 per share. But the British firm may face hurdles before it can complete the purchase, which would require screening by the Japanese government for national security implications and support from existing shareholders. Toshiba’s operations include nuclear power and defense businesses.

Toshiba confirmed on Wednesday that it had received a preliminary bid from CVC, and Bloomberg News later reported that the European firm is in talks with investors in Japan to join its offer — a move that could help win local regulatory approval for the deal. CVC is planning to provide new details on its takeover offer as early as this week, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Kurumatani joined Toshiba as chairman and CEO in 2018 after serving as chairman of CVC’s Japan unit. Some board members, including outside director and chairman of the Toshiba board Osamu Nagayama, have raised questions about Kurumatani’s management style, seen as advocating the removal of activist shareholders, the sources said.

Some perceive CVC’s buyout plan as being the result of Kurumatani’s camp soliciting help from the British firm, according to the sources.

The internal feud could come as a blow to the Japanese household name Toshiba, which has been seeking to improve governance, especially since an accounting scandal in 2015 that, along with the 2017 bankruptcy of its U.S. nuclear plant subsidiary, forced the firm to undergo sweeping restructuring. Toshiba accepted investments from activist shareholders when it was reeling from the crisis.

Kurumatani has seen diminishing support from investors and his team. At the general shareholders meeting in July 2020, 57.96% supported Toshiba’s move to keep him in the post. That figure stood at 99.43% a year earlier, according to Toshiba.

At an extraordinary shareholders meeting held in March, a proposal by Singapore-based Effissimo Capital Management Pte. was approved, a rare victory for shareholder activism in corporate Japan.

CVC is expected to make a final proposal to buy Toshiba around June and launch a tender offer in July or August, sources with knowledge of the matter have said.

Meanwhile, private equity firm KKR & Co. is exploring an offer for Toshiba, according to a person familiar with the matter, in a move that could start a bidding war for the storied conglomerate.

KKR is weighing a bid that would be likely to value Toshiba above the $21 billion buyout proposal that it’s already received from CVC, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the details aren’t public.

Canadian investment giant Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is also in the preliminarily stages of exploring an offer for the company, including how such a bid might be structured, a separate person with knowledge of the matter said.

Toshiba shares rose as much as 7.1%, pushing their increase for the year to about 70%.

The deliberations are at an early stage, no final decisions have been made, and the discussions may not lead to firm offers, the people said.

Representatives for CVC, KKR and Brookfield declined to comment. U.S.-based representatives of Toshiba didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.