The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in Japan, including those confirmed among cruise ship passengers and crew members, has exceeded 500,000.

Japan confirmed 3,454 new cases on Friday, sending the cumulative total to 501,149. It took only about two months for the total to increase by 100,000.

Friday’s count matched as that of Wednesday, which was highest since the country’s second coronavirus state of emergency was entirely lifted last month. It also topped 3,000 for the third straight day.

The death toll linked to the virus rose by 27 from the previous day to 9,378.

Osaka Prefecture reported 883 infection cases on Friday, its second-highest daily tally yet, outpacing Tokyo for the 11th consecutive day.

Neighboring Hyogo Prefecture logged 314 cases, its third highest, while Kyoto Prefecture saw 96 cases. Nara and Wakayama prefectures reported 96 and 44 cases, hitting record highs.

Tokyo’s daily tally came to 537, topping 500 for the third straight day and rising by nearly 100 from a week earlier.

The daily figure averaged 440.9 over the week through Friday, up 15.6 % from the previous week. Of Friday’s new cases, people aged 65 or older accounted for 39. The number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government’s standards climbed by two from the previous day to 43.

