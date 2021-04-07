Tokyo reported 555 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest daily total since early February, as the capital’s governor signaled preparations were underway for bolstered anti-virus measures.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said the metropolitan government was preparing to request that the central government apply quasi-emergency measures to the capital similar to the state of emergency it exited on March 21.

Tokyo’s figure continued a steady uptick seen over the past week, after it reported 414 cases on March 31, and topped 500 for the first time since 639 new cases were recorded on Feb. 6.

The seven-day average of cases in the capital is now 417.0, compared to a weekly average of 360.7 reported last Wednesday.

Among the new cases in the capital, 178 people were in their 20s, 97 were in their 30s and 84 were in their 40s, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said in a statement. Cases involving patients age 65 or older totaled 63.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in Tokyo according to the metropolitan government’s criteria fell by three to 41. The cumulative total of cases in the capital is now 123,905.

Tokyo’s fresh high came as Osaka Prefecture declared a medical state of emergency the same day. The prefecture’s medical system has strained to handle a rapid rise in coronavirus cases, including a large number involving mutant variants.

Osaka reported a record 878 cases on Wednesday, while neighboring Hyogo Prefecture saw an all-time high of 328 new cases.

