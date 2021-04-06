Tokyo reported 399 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as the nation’s health minister cautioned against rising cases in the capital.

The figure in Tokyo represented a steady uptick over the last two weeks, after it reported 364 cases on March 30 and 337 on March 23, the previous two Tuesdays.

The seven-day average of cases in the capital is now 396.9, compared to a weekly average of 361.6 reported last Tuesday.

Among the new cases in the capital, 116 people were in their 20s, 96 were in their 30s and 60 were in their 50s, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said in a statement. Cases involving patients age 65 or older totaled 37.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients according to the metropolitan government’s criteria fell by two to 44. The cumulative number of cases in the capital is now 123,350.

Health minister Norihisa Tamura said Tuesday that the number of infections in the capital is steadily increasing and urged residents, business operators and health care workers to remain vigilant.

Although the rise in daily infections in the capital is not as sharp as in prefectures recently placed under more targeted pre-emergency measures against COVID-19, the current situation warrants “extreme caution” because a sharp rebound in the Tokyo metropolitan area could affect the whole nation, Tamura told a news conference.

Under the new measures that began being implemented in Osaka, Hyogo and Miyagi prefectures on Monday, restaurants and bars in six major cities are being asked to close by 8 p.m. and could be hit with a fine of up to ¥200,000 ($1,800) for noncompliance.

Across Japan on Monday, new cases numbered 1,565, falling below 2,000 for the first time since March 29. The country’s virus-linked death toll rose by 19, while the number of severely ill patients dropped 14 from the previous day to 445.

Cases in Tokyo and Osaka Prefecture have been rising, with the daily number in Osaka hitting 341 on Monday, surpassing the number in Tokyo, 249, for the seventh consecutive day.

On Monday, Nara Prefecture, an Osaka neighbor, saw a daily record 71 cases, while Hyogo Prefecture, another neighbor, reported 87 cases, its first figure below 100 in a week. Miyagi Prefecture, meanwhile, logged 55 cases, falling below 100 for the second straight day.

Hyogo, Miyagi and Osaka are the three prefectures where intensive coronavirus measures established under a recently revised law are being taken in some areas.

