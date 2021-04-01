The government on Thursday decided to designate parts of Osaka, Miyagi and Hyogo prefectures as areas where stricter measures against the coronavirus will be taken as they have been hit by a resurgence in new infections.

The three prefectures will be the first to tighten anti-COVID-19 measures under a revised law that took effect in February, which paved the way for local authorities to impose fines on businesses that do not comply with restrictions such as on operating hours.

The steps are expected to be implemented from Monday to May 5 in Osaka and the nearby cities of Kobe, Ashiya, Nishinomiya and Amagasaki in western Japan as well as Sendai in northeastern Japan, minister in charge of virus response Yasutoshi Nishimura said.

The government, due to formally approve the decision later in the day, will forgo such a designation in Okinawa and Yamagata prefectures.

A new system introduced by the revision enables the government to declare a situation deemed to be on the brink of a state of emergency and let a prefectural government designate the cities and towns to be the subject of tougher restrictions.

Parts of Osaka, Hyogo and Miyagi prefectures will be designated as areas where stonger COVID-19 measures will be taken. | KYODO

The central government is arranging to pay up to ¥100,000 each to small- and medium-sized businesses that comply with requests for shorter operating hours under the designation, and up to ¥200,000 to large firms.

The decision came after Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura called for the designation, saying the prefecture has already entered a fourth wave of COVID-19 cases. Its daily infections stood at 599 on Wednesday, exceeding Tokyo's 414 cases.

Yoshimura said Thursday that the Tokyo Olympic torch relay legs scheduled for the city of Osaka later this month should be canceled because of resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

"We will be asking people to refrain from going out" for nonessential purposes once the stricter measures are implemented, Yoshimura said. But he added that the torch relay in other parts of Osaka Prefecture can be held by putting thorough virus measures in place.

In areas designated for the pre-emergency measures, prefectural governors can request or order local restaurants and bars to shorten their operating hours and impose up to ¥200,000 in administrative fines on noncompliant businesses.

Restaurant and bar businesses in the areas to be designated for the measures this time are likely to be requested to close their places by 8 p.m.

Nishimura said the government will call for voluntary restraint on the use of karaoke machines at restaurants and bars in the areas to be designated.

