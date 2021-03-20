Tokyo reported 342 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, two days before the central government is due to lift the state of emergency covering the capital region.

The figure was slightly higher than the 330 cases reported a week earlier.

Among Saturday’s new cases in the capital, 87 were detected in people in their 20s, 52 in their 30s and 50 in their 50s. Those age 65 or older totaled 67 cases.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria rose by one from the previous day to 47.

The cumulative number of cases in the capital is now 117,261. The results came after 7,320 tests were conducted Wednesday. It usually takes about three days for test results to affect the daily case count.

On Friday, Japan reported 1,463 new cases nationwide, exceeding 1,000 for the fourth day in a row. The figure compared with 1,271 a week earlier. Across the country, 33 deaths linked to the virus were reported. The number of severely ill patients, meanwhile, increased by five to 330.

