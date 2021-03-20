The organizers of this summer’s Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics will hold a top-level meeting on Saturday, during which they are expected to formally decide that the games will be staged without overseas spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The government has already concluded that welcoming overseas spectators for the global sporting event is not feasible, given that the threat from the virus is far from over and amid fears that foreign travelers could lead to the spread of more contagious variants, officials with knowledge of the planning said earlier.

The remote meeting will take place just five days before the 121-day Olympic torch relay starts in Fukushima Prefecture.

At a news conference last week, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said Japan is responsible for making the call on whether or not to welcome foreign visitors during the games and that the IOC will “respect and accept this decision.”

The meeting will be attended by Bach, Seiko Hashimoto, president of the Tokyo Organising Committee, International Paralympic Committee chief Andrew Parsons, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike and Olympic minister Tamayo Marukawa.

Hashimoto is scheduled to meet the press on Saturday night in Tokyo following their discussions.

In early March, the five bodies organizing the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics agreed to settle the issue of spectators in two stages — deciding on what to do about those from abroad by the end of the month, then setting the maximum capacity for venues in April.

Before the pandemic forced the postponement of the Olympics in March last year, the organizing committee estimated that ticket sales would generate ¥90 billion. While the total number of tickets to be sold has not been disclosed, some officials have said it was projected to be over 9 million.

Despite the one-year delay, the government had initially hoped that having as many spectators as possible at the games and inbound visitors to the country would help revive its economy from a coronavirus-induced downturn.

The organizing committee has sold about 4.45 million tickets through the domestic lottery but received refund requests for some 810,000 tickets last year. About 1 million tickets are believed to have already been sold abroad.

During the five-party talks, the representatives of the organizers also may discuss how to refund tickets already purchased by spectators.

