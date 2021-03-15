Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. President Jun Sawada, at a parliamentary meeting on Monday, denied that the company had asked lawmakers in senior communications ministry posts for favors through wining and dining them.

“There have been no conversations for making requests related to our business or receiving favors,” Sawada told the House of Councillors’ Budget Committee.

Former communications ministers Seiko Noda and Sanae Takaichi, both lawmakers of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, are among those who have had dinner with Sawada.

Over the wining and dining scandal, “we deeply apologize for causing so much anxiety and inconvenience,” the NTT chief said.

At the same Upper House committee meeting, Tohokushinsha Film Corp. President Shinya Nakajima offered a heartfelt apology for a similar scandal involving the satellite broadcast firm.

Tohokushinsha officials including the prime minister’s eldest son, Seigo Suga, had treated senior bureaucrats at the ministry to dinners.

Regarding the company’s violation of foreign capital rules under the broadcasting law, Nakajima said the company was not aware of the violation when it applied for a satellite broadcast license.

Also on Monday, the communications ministry said that Yoshinori Akimoto, former director-general of the ministry’s Information and Communications Bureau, had been dined by Sawada.

The dinner could have violated an ethics code for government employees, the ministry said. Akimono was treated to the dinner at an NTT-related membership restaurant in November 2018, with the fee of ¥26,487 fully covered by the company, it said.

He was joined at the dinner by former Vice Minister Shigeki Suzuki, who was vice minister for policy coordination at the time, the ministry said.

Akimoto was the third senior ministry official treated to expensive dinners by NTT, following Yasuhiko Taniwaki, former vice minister for policy coordination, and Eiji Makiguchi, director-general of the Global Strategy Bureau.

Taniwaki was removed from the post over the scandal earlier this month.

The involvement of Akimoto was reported by NTT, not himself, the ministry said. Akimoto, Taniwaki and Makiguchi have reported that they had also had dinners with businesses other than NTT.

The ministry will expand the scope of its investigation into the wining and dining scandal to look into whether 144 former and current senior officials, including vice ministers, were treated to expensive dinners by NTT.

The probe will also examine whether these officials had dinners with businesses other than NTT. The investigation will take a lot of time, a ministry official said.

Communications minister Ryota Takeda told parliament that his ministry will set up an independent panel this week to investigate the impact of the scandal on its administrative functions.