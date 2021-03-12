Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga plans to meet U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington in the first half of April, the government’s top spokesman said Friday.
If all goes as planned, Suga will become the first foreign leader to meet with Biden in person under his presidency, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said.
Suga, as well as those who will accompany him, will be vaccinated for COVID-19 before the trip to the United States, Kato said.
The visit will provide an opportunity for the two countries to showcase their alliance amid China’s increasing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.
