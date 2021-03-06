All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines have discovered data of around 1 million and 920,000 of their customers, respectively, has been compromised, it was learned Saturday.
According to ANA, the data breach is linked to a cyberattack on Swiss air transportation information technology firm Sita. ANA shares frequent flyer membership data with other Star Alliance members through Sita’s servers.
The affected ANA customers are ANA Mileage Club premium members. Their names, membership numbers and membership status were stolen, but their passwords and credit card numbers were not part of the leak.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.