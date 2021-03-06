All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines have discovered data of around 1 million and 920,000 of their customers, respectively, has been compromised, it was learned Saturday.

According to ANA, the data breach is linked to a cyberattack on Swiss air transportation information technology firm Sita. ANA shares frequent flyer membership data with other Star Alliance members through Sita’s servers.

The affected ANA customers are ANA Mileage Club premium members. Their names, membership numbers and membership status were stolen, but their passwords and credit card numbers were not part of the leak.

