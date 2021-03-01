Mizuho Bank said Monday that some of its ATMs are continuing to experience a glitch preventing customers from withdrawing cash, although the machines in its branches are all back in service.

The system failure began Sunday and by around 8 p.m., some 3,000 of its 5,400 ATMs had stopped functioning and failed to return customers’ cash cards, according to one of Japan’s largest banks.

Its internet banking service, which also failed to complete some transactions, has since been restored.

The problem was linked to a prior update made on its term deposits, and has been fixed, it said.

A senior Mizuho official told reporters that the bank will conduct a third-party investigation and plans to explain its findings later.

Mizuho said on its website that it is working on contacting customers whose cash cards went unreturned so it can return them. It also asked those who had to pay extra fees to withdraw money by using the ATMs of other banks to consult with its branches.

Other banks are closely following the incident because Monday falls on the first day of March and there is usually a surge in transactions at the beginning of each month.

The banking arm of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. was informed of the problems with its ATMs on Sunday morning.

Mizuho customers expressed dismay at the glitch as the bank has suffered similar system failures in the past.

Many complained about how their cash cards were “sucked into” the machines, as well as how their calls were going unanswered on Sunday.

While some customers said they can no longer trust the bank, one customer tweeted about having to wait by an ATM for four hours.

In April 2002, when its affiliated banks were reorganized, system problems resulted in disruptions of about 2.5 million transactions.

In March 2011, ATM and counter transactions were temporarily suspended and more than 1 million money transfers were delayed soon after the massive earthquake and tsunami in northeastern Japan.

