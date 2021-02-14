Monday
- Cabinet Office to release first preliminary estimates of gross domestic product data for October-December, whole of 2020. Japan’s GDP in the final three months of 2020 increased greatly compared with July through September, but the annual growth is expected to be negative for the first time since 2009 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Tuesday
- Hiroshima District Court to hand down ruling for ex-aide of ex-Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai over bribery case during Upper House election campaign in 2019. Shinsuke Takaya, a former policy secretary of Kawai, was indicted for unlawful rewards to campaign staff during the House of Councillors election for votes secured to get Kawai’s wife, Anri, elected in July 2019. Anri Kawai was found guilty last month and resigned as lawmaker on Feb 3.
Wednesday
- Cabinet Office to release machinery orders data for December, whole of 2020. Japan’s core private-sector machinery orders rose 1.5% in November from the previous month for the second straight month of increase, according to the Cabinet Office.
- Tourism agency to release foreign visitor arrivals data for January.
- Finance Ministry to release customs-cleared trade statistics for January. Japan’s exports grew for the first time in over two years, increasing 2.0% in December 2020 from a year earlier. The focus is on whether there will be a continued rise in exports during a resurgence of coronavirus cases.
Friday
- Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release nationwide consumer price index for January. Japan’s core consumer prices fell 1.0% in December from a year earlier, marking the largest drop since September 2010, according the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.
- Tokyo High Court to hand down ruling in damages suit filed by Fukushima nuclear disaster evacuees in Chiba Prefecture against state, Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings Inc.
