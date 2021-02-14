The government on Sunday scrambled to gather information after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.3 struck off northeastern Japan late the previous night, leaving at least 100 people injured and causing widespread blackouts.

No tsunami accompanied the quake that struck at 11:07 p.m. Saturday and no issues were found at nuclear power plants in the affected region. There have been no deaths reported.

The earthquake registered a strong 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale to 7 in parts of Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures.

It also jolted Tokyo, where it registered a 4 on the Japanese scale, and was the strongest to hit the region since April 7, 2011, the Meteorology Agency said. The epicenter was off the coast of Fukushima, about 220 kilometers (135 miles) north of the capital. Its focus was estimated to be at a depth of about 55 kilometers.

A total 104 people were injured in Miyagi, Fukushima, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures, according to a Kyodo News tally. Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said two people in Fukushima and one person in Saitama had serious injuries.

Cabinet ministers met in the morning and were updated on the extent of damage caused by the quake, which affected areas devastated by the catastrophic magnitude 9.0 quake and tsunami almost 10 years ago that triggered nuclear meltdowns.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said during the Cabinet meeting that no deaths had been reported, but urged vigilance amid the prospect of continued aftershocks up to a strong 6 on the Japanese scale.

“We urge the people in the affected areas to continuously pay attention to information from entities such as municipalities, be on alert and be ready to act fast and consider weather changes after tomorrow,” Suga said.

Widespread blackouts, which affected at least 950,000 households at one point, were largely resolved by the morning with the exception of several hundred homes in Fukushima Prefecture.

A total of 64 evacuation centers have been set up in Fukushima and about 200 people are taking shelter, according to the Fukushima Prefectural Government.

Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi directed the Self-Defense Forces to gather information on the scope of the damage and be prepared to respond immediately.

Kishi told reporters Sunday morning that the SDF would be dispatched immediately if there were requests from local municipalities.

At a news conference early Sunday morning, a Meteorological Agency official said aftershocks of up to a strong 6 on the Japanese scale could occur for at least a week. The official said Saturday’s quake was believed to be an aftershock of the Great East Japan Earthquake that struck the same region on March 11, 2011.

“Because (the 2011 quake) was an enormous one with a magnitude of 9.0, it’s not surprising to have an aftershock of this scale 10 years later,” said Kenji Satake, a professor at the University of Tokyo’s Earthquake Research Institute.

The quake registered a strong 6 in the southern part of Miyagi, and in the Nakadori central and Hamadori coastal regions of Fukushima, the Meteorological Agency said.

No abnormalities had initially been detected at the Fukushima Nos. 1 and 2 nuclear power plants, according to Tokyo Electric Power, but water at the spent fuel pools of the No. 1 plant’s reactors 5 and 6 buildings had partially spilled over. The spillage was limited to inside the buildings.

Meanwhile, Japan Atomic Power Co.’s inactive Tokai No. 2 nuclear power plant in the village of Tokai in Ibaraki Prefecture and Tohoku Electric Power Co.’s Onagawa nuclear plant in Miyagi Prefecture both reported no abnormalities, according to their operators.

East Japan Railway Co. said Tohoku Shinkansen services between Nasushiobara Station in Tochigi Prefecture and Morioka Station in Iwate Prefecture have been suspended and will remain out of service at least until the end of Monday.

The Yamagata Shinkansen also halted services, as did the Akita Shinkansen between Morioka and Akita stations.

A landslide had covered a section of the Joban Expressway in Soma, Fukushima Prefecture, officials said, but no vehicles were found to be trapped.

Horizontal shaking lasted for a few minutes, bringing back memories of the 2011 megaquake for many.

“The initial jolt felt more powerful than the one I experienced in the Great East Japan Earthquake,” said Tomoko Kobayashi, 68, who works at an inn in Minamisoma, Fukushima Prefecture, where plates were scattered around the dining room. “I wondered if it would end.”

After the 7.3 quake, many smaller earthquakes with magnitudes between 3 and 5 occurred off Fukushima.

