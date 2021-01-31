Tokyo on Sunday confirmed 633 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest number on a Sunday since Dec. 20, when it recorded 556 infections.

The figures come after Japan began preparations to extend the coronavirus state of emergency for up to another month in Tokyo and other areas continuing to see a high number of infections, sources said.

Of the newly infected people in Tokyo, 122 were in their 20s, 93 in their 40s and 89 in their 50s. Those 65 or older accounted for 185 cases.

Under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s standards, the number of severely ill patients in the capital fell by one from the previous day to 140.

The cumulative number of cases in the capital is now 99,841. Tokyo’s daily figure comes after 11,215 tests were conducted on Thursday. It usually takes around three days for tests to produce results.

The final decision on whether to extend the current virus emergency covering 11 of Japan’s 47 prefectures beyond the original end date of Feb. 7 will be made this week, but a source close to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said an extension would be inevitable for eight of the 11 prefectures.

The eight are Tokyo, Kanagawa, Chiba, Saitama, Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo and Fukuoka prefectures.

The state of emergency, which was first declared for Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures on Jan. 7 and expanded to seven other areas six days later, entails urging the public to refrain from going outside unnecessarily and asking restaurants and bars to shorten their opening hours.

Across Japan on Saturday, the daily number of newly confirmed infections hit 3,345.

Deaths linked to the virus totaled 91, including 19 in Tokyo, 11 in neighboring Saitama Prefecture and 10 in Osaka Prefecture.

According to the health ministry, the number of severely ill patients nationwide stood at 974 at midnight Friday, down 40 from a day earlier.

The ministry also reported five new cases of a coronavirus variant that is the same as the one raging in Britain. Four of them were directly or indirectly related to a Tokyo man whose infection with the variant was announced Monday. The new cases brought the total number across Japan to 64.

