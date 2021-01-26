All Nippon Airways said Tuesday that it will halve its international flight services in fiscal 2021 from the initially planned levels for fiscal 2020.

The core unit of ANA Holdings Inc., which has been forced to scale down its flight services due to entry restrictions amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, will reduce flights on 19 international routes under its summer timetable between late March and the end of October.

The 19 routes include those between Narita International Airport and New York, and between Kansai International Airport and Hong Kong.

ANA will put on hold plans to open new routes connecting Tokyo International Airport at Haneda with Milan, Istanbul, Moscow and Stockholm.

As a result, the size of the airline’s international flight services in terms of the number of seats offered and flight distances will be halved in fiscal 2021. The service plan was drawn up based on the assumption that passenger demand on international routes would fall to 40% of pre-pandemic levels.

The airline plans to flexibly adjust the number of flights depending on actual demand.

Aiming to curb operational costs and improve profitability, the airline plans to increase the use of small, environmentally friendly aircraft mainly on long-distance routes.

