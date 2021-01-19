The health ministry said Monday that a mutated strain of COVID-19 first detected in Britain has been confirmed in three people in Japan with no history of visiting the U.K.

The three people, who live in Shizuoka Prefecture, have not had any contact with others who have a history of visiting the U.K., the ministry said.

Infection routes are unknown for two of them, and they are believed to have been infected with the strain through community spread.

"We are currently investigating whether the infection is spreading in the region," Takaji Wakita, the head of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, told a news conference Monday night, noting that efforts would be strengthened to track the situation in the central Japanese prefecture.

The ministry said that two of the patients, a woman in her 20s and a man in his 60s, developed symptoms early this month. The other patient, a woman in her 40s, had close contact with the woman in her 20s.

All three are undergoing care at home and have not had interactions with the public at large.

The ministry also said that a man in his 20s in Tokyo, who entered Japan from Britain on Dec. 31, tested positive for a coronavirus variant.

Japan had confirmed 41 variant cases as of Sunday, and infection routes had been traced in all cases. Experts have said the new variant could be up to 70% more contagious.

