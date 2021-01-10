Another new variant of the novel coronavirus has been found in Japan, the health ministry said Sunday.
The new mutant strain, which is partly similar to different variants reported in the U.K. and South Africa, was detected in four infected people who arrived from Brazil, the ministry said.
With no information available on the transmissibility of the newly found variant, whether it could cause severe symptoms and whether or not it is resistant to vaccines, the National Institute of Infectious Diseases and others are conducting detailed research on the virus strain.
