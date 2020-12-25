Tokyo reported 884 new COVID-19 cases on Friday after confirming a record 888 cases the previous day.

Among the daily total, second highest on record, 94 cases involved people age 65 or older while the number of severely ill patients, based on city's standards, came to 81 — up eight from the previous day, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

People in their 20s made up the largest group, at 246, followed by 175 people in their 30s and 154 people in their 40s. The cumulative number of infections in the capital stood at 54,902.

The spike in new cases in the capital comes after 9,815 coronavirus tests were administered on Tuesday. It usually takes around three days for tests to produce results.

The metropolitan government also said Friday that two people, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s, who returned to Japan from Britain last week have tested positive for the coronavirus. Two family members were also confirmed to be infected, according to the metropolitan government.

It remains unknown whether they have been infected with a new variant of the novel coronavirus that is believed to be highly contagious and has been spreading in Britain.

The man returned to Japan on Dec. 16 and the woman on Dec. 14, metropolitan government officials said.

Their symptoms are not serious, the officials said.

What airport they flew into and how they traveled after that are unknown, the officials said.

On Thursday, Japan confirmed a record 3,743 new coronavirus cases, with the patients with severe symptoms across the country rising by 25 to a record high of 644. The country reported 54 new deaths from the virus.

Besides Tokyo, seven other prefectures reported record numbers of new cases. They were Kanagawa, at 495, Aichi, at 270, Saitama, at 251, Chiba, at 234, Kyoto, at 107, Nagasaki, at 35, and Kagawa, at 27.

In Chiba, east of Tokyo, 35 male students at Seiwa University in Kisarazu, all members of the university judo team and living in a dormitory, tested positive for the virus in a cluster.

In the island village of Iheya in Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, a cluster involving 30 people has emerged. The virus apparently spread from a restaurant that was visited by someone from outside the island in late November, prefectural officials said.

