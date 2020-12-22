The Maritime Self-Defense Force said Tuesday eight senior officials, including its top two officers, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and will be working remotely under quarantine.

Chief of Staff Hiroshi Yamamura and Vice Chief of Staff Naruto Nishi took polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests Monday after it was determined that they may have been in close contact with someone who had contracted the virus.

The two had developed no symptoms, the MSDF said. Six other officials who work with Yamamura and Nishi at the Maritime Staff Office within the Defense Ministry were also found to be infected.

The MSDF said it will strengthen measures against the virus to prevent infections from spreading.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)