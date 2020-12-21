  • The epicenter of the earthquake that occurred on Dec. 21 at 2:23 a.m. off Aomori Prefecture | JAPAN METEOROLOGICAL AGENCY
A magnitude 6.3 earthquake, which measured a weak 5 on the shindo (intensity) scale, was detected at a depth of 10 kilometers off eastern Aomori Prefecture, on Monday at 2:23 a.m.

There is currently no tsunami warning in effect.

As a precaution, those near coastal areas are advised to move to higher ground.

More information:

