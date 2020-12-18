The government on Friday revamped a website about the Senkaku Islands to present more expert commentaries on the nation’s sovereignty over them, amid continued claims by Beijing on the group of Japanese-administered islands in the East China Sea.

Comments and columns by experts have been updated on the website, which has been redesigned to be used as an online database of related materials collected in the six years since 2014, according to the Cabinet Secretariat.

The site previously listed only annual reports written by experts who collected and examined documents pertaining to the history of the islands.

The website also covers islets that are controlled by South Korea but claimed by Japan in the Sea of Japan. Content related to the islets, known as Takeshima in Japan and Dokdo in South Korea, will also be updated in the near future.

Videos and English translations will be added, and Chinese and Korean translations are being considered as well, officials said.

The update of the website came after Foreign Minister Wang Yi asserted China’s claim to sovereignty over the Senkakus, known as Diaoyu in China, at a joint news conference after a meeting with Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi in Tokyo in November.

Motegi did not reject Wang’s claim at the time, sparking a public backlash in Japan.

China has been sending official vessels into Japanese territorial waters near the Senkakus in an attempt to undermine Japan’s administration of the islets.