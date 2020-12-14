Pedestrian traffic volumes at stations and airports in many urban areas as of Sunday had not decreased from the week before, despite a recent rise in numbers of new COVID-19 cases in the nation, a private survey showed Monday.

The low rates of reduction suggest that a request by the government for intensive efforts to prevent further spread of the virus in the three weeks through Wednesday failed to lead to noticeable reductions in people’s movements.

According to the statistical survey by mobile phone carrier NTT Docomo Inc., the volume of pedestrians at JR Tokyo Station as of Sunday was 56.0% less than the average traffic seen on weekends and a public holiday between Jan. 18 and Feb. 14, before the spread of the novel coronavirus in Japan.

The rate of decrease was very slightly less than that logged a week earlier, when the volume as of Dec. 6 sagged 56.6% from the Jan. 18-Feb. 14 level.

At Shinagawa Station in Tokyo, pedestrian traffic on Sunday fell 38.1%, compared with a 35.3% decline on Dec. 6.

The number of people at Terminal 1 of Haneda Airport in the capital on Sunday was down 26.6%, against a 28.7% fall on Dec. 6.

The differences in the reduction of traffic volumes between Sunday and Dec. 6 were also small at Nagoya Station the city of Nagoya, Osaka International Airport, also known as Itami Airport, in Osaka Prefecture and Hakata Station in the city of Fukuoka, ranging from 0.2 percentage point and 6.8 points, according to the survey.

