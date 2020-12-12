Tokyo reported a record 621 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, while the number of serious cases increased by one from the previous day to 68.

The figure beat the previous daily high of 602 set just last Thursday.

The capital’s daily figure on Saturday was based on 8,398 tests, the metropolitan government said in a statement.

Among the new cases, people in their 20s made up the highest number at 181, followed by those in their 30s at 119 and those in their 40s at 89. Infections among those 65 or older amounted to 77 cases.

Saturday’s figure brought the capital’s cumulative total of coronavirus infections to 46,745.

On Friday, the daily number of new cases nationwide came to 2,800, with six of the nation’s 47 prefectures marking record daily highs. The same day, the country’s cumulative COVID-19 death toll grew by 41 to 2,567. Daily cases, meanwhile, hit a record high in Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures, at 22, 46 and 17, respectively, and in Kanagawa Prefecture, at 285, Hiroshima Prefecture, at 114, and Oita Prefecture, at 26. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients nationwide rose by 11 from Thursday to 554 as of Friday, the health ministry said.

In Fukuoka Prefecture on Friday, 122 people tested positive for the virus, with the daily count topping 100 for the first time since Aug. 19. Saitama and Chiba prefectures, both adjacent to Tokyo, each logged their second-largest daily figure the same day.

