Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Friday that the government will aim to integrate the My Number social security and taxation identification card with driver’s licenses by the end of fiscal 2024, earlier than the previous target of 2026.

At a meeting of a working group on the My Number system and the digitalization of administrative services, Suga reiterated his government’s plan to standardize information systems used by local governments by the end of fiscal 2025.

The government plans to create a job exam category for national civil servants with advanced digital skills in fiscal 2022.

A report compiled at the day’s meeting of the working group called for creating “a digital government and society to maximize national satisfaction,” presenting policies for improving the My Number and other systems.

The group has set a target of installing the My Number card functions into smartphones by the end of fiscal 2022.

The report will be reflected in a program to be drawn up by a ministerial council on digital government, which is expected to be approved by the Suga Cabinet by the end of this year.

“We will resolve challenges under the leadership of an envisaged digital agency,” Suga said.