Tokyo reported 572 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday — the second highest daily total ever — while the number of serious cases dipped by one from a day earlier to 59.

The news came a day after the nationwide death toll hit a single-day record of 47, bringing the country’s cumulative toll to 2,458 as serious cases also hit an all-time daily high of 536, according to the health ministry.

The capital’s daily figure on Wednesday, which was just shy of the record 584 cases recorded last Saturday, was based on 1,428 tests, the metropolitan government said in a statement.

Among the new cases, people in their 20s made up the highest number at 130, followed by those in their 30s at 116 and those in their 40s at 80. Infections among those 65 or older more than doubled from the previous day, to 103. Wednesday’s figure brought the capital’s cumulative total of novel coronavirus infections to 44,927.

On Tuesday, a total of 2,175 new cases were confirmed in 44 of the country’s 47 prefectures and at airport quarantine stations.

In Osaka, a preschool boy with a pre-existing condition developed serious symptoms. Neighboring Kyoto Prefecture confirmed a record 63 cases, including 12 students living in a dormitory of Doshisha University’s rugby club.

The same day, Saitama Prefecture matched its daily record with 172 new infections, and Kagawa Prefecture logged a fresh high of 17 cases as Niigata Prefecture reported its first virus-linked death.

