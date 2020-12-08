The government will dispatch nurses from the Self-Defense Forces to Asahikawa in Hokkaido, as the city faces a shortage of health care workers due to a recent spike in coronavirus infections, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said Tuesday.

The minister announced the SDF nurses’ dispatch in response to requests made by Hokkaido Gov. Naomichi Suzuki earlier in the day.

Asahikawa, with a population of some 330,000, confirmed 50 new virus infections on Tuesday, a record daily figure, and six deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The central Hokkaido city has recently seen a series of cluster infections, including at some main hospitals. As of Tuesday, 67% of hospital beds in the city for COVID-19 patients were occupied, after a total of about 440 people have contracted the virus at two hospitals.

“I have decided to (request the dispatch of nurses) to save Hokkaido people’s lives and overcome difficulties with the help of SDF personnel,” Suzuki said in a statement.

On Monday, Asahikawa Mayor Masahito Nishikawa told a news conference he has asked the Hokkaido government to request the dispatch of 10 SDF nurses as the city is in a “critical situation.”

Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura has made a similar request to the Defense Ministry.

The ministry has been assisting local governments in their response to the pandemic based on requests from governors, sending SDF personnel to places such as Okinawa, where the health care system was strained in August.

SDF members were also deployed between February and March to disinfect the inside of the virus-hit Diamond Princess, a cruise ship that was quarantined in Yokohama near Tokyo, and support other relief efforts.

