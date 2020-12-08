The government has compiled a fresh economic stimulus package worth ¥73.6 trillion ($708 billion), Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday, signaling his resolve to pull the country out of its coronavirus crisis-induced slump.

"We will maintain employment, keep businesses going, revive the economy and open a path to growth including through green and digital technology," Suga said at a meeting of the government and ruling parties. His Cabinet is set to approve the stimulus later in the day.

The new stimulus package will include fiscal spending — typically, loans, investment and spending — worth around ¥40 trillion, Suga said in the meeting.

While revised growth figures out Tuesday morning showed that the economy surged back in the third quarter at a faster pace than first estimated, record infection numbers in recent weeks are likely to cool the consumer spending that helped drive the recovery in the summer. If voluntary restrictions on movement and activity continue to re-emerge in Japanese cities, the effect on spending could deepen.

Suga faces the challenge of showing he can successfully maintain the economy’s momentum while simultaneously containing the virus until vaccine options become readily available.

Failure to do so will likely consign him to a long list of stop-gap prime minsters in Japan who couldn’t maintain enough support in their own party to stay in power beyond a year.

Boosting consumer spending will be tricky. A popular travel subsidy program that Suga has strongly defended as one of his most effective stimulus policies has come under fire for potentially worsening the spread of the virus.

A document seen last week by Bloomberg indicated that the government intends to extend the Go To Travel program through June while adapting it in a flexible and appropriate way. It also set out a continuation of a boosted furlough program, additional spending on health care, cash handouts to some single-parent families and support for firms adapting their business models to the coronavirus era.

The latest draft of the stimulus package showed additional budgeted spending of ¥1.35 trillion on the travel program.

The latest measures are smaller in scale than the funding seen in two extra budgets so far this year. Those budgets added ¥58 trillion of additional spending equivalent to around 11.3% of the size of the economy.

Overall, the measures unveiled by Suga’s predecessor Shinzo Abe came to ¥234 trillion after including loans, investment and private sector initiatives.

Suga’s Liberal Democratic Party had called for a fresh package this time to help fill a ¥34 trillion shortfall of demand in the economy.

The breakdown for the ¥40 trillion of fiscal measures in the draft of the stimulus package shows the following:

Around ¥5.9 trillion for virus containment measures.

Around ¥18.4 trillion to support structural changes toward a post-corona economy.

Around ¥5.6 trillion for disaster management, reduction measures.

Around ¥5 trillion from fiscal year 2020’s reserve funds.

¥5 trillion from fiscal year 2021’s reserve funds.

Including funding from special accounts, the extra budget spending on measures is worth ¥20.1 trillion.

