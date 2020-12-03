Tokyo confirmed 533 new cases of coronavirus infections on Thursday, the metropolitan government said, with the figure topping 500 for the second straight day.

The number of serious cases fell by five to 54. The latest tally is based on 9,074 tests conducted.

Tokyo’s new cases included 114 in their 20s, 93 in their 30s, 89 in their 40s and 81 in their 50s. There were 89 new cases among people age 65 or above.

On Wednesday, Japan confirmed 2,434 new coronavirus case, the second straight day above 2,000.

There were 32 new deaths linked to the virus, including seven in Osaka Prefecture and five each in Hokkaido and Tokyo.

In Osaka, 427 new cases were reported Wednesday after three straight days below 400.

