Tokyo confirmed 561 new cases of coronavirus infections on Saturday, a shade below the record 570 cases marked the previous day.

The new infection figure is based on 7,766 tests, the metropolitan government said in a statement.

Among the new cases, those in their 20s had the highest number at 132 cases, followed by those in their 30s at 102 and people in their 40s at 90. Infections among those 65 or older totaled 82, compared to 83 the previous day.

